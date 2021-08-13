  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMSecret Celebrity Renovation
    9:00 PMLove Island
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Detroit Mayor Duggan, Detroit undercounted in US Census, Mayor Duggan, US Census

(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Duggan is considering legal action over Detroit’s 2020 Census results.

Duggan says he and representative Rashida Tlaib predicted Detroit neighborhoods would be undercounted in the U.S. Census.

READ MORE: Neighbors/Businesses In Metro Detroit Still Without Power, DTE Hoping To Restore By Late Sunday

“It appears the Census Bureau has undercounted Detroit’s population by at least 10%,” said Duggan. We will be pursuing our legal remedies to get Detroit an accurate count.”

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 3,127 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths

The mayor points to census data showing Detroit has 254,000 occupied households, compared to a DTE energy report showing 280,000 households are paying electric bills.

That’s a 25,000-person gap unaccounted for.

MORE NEWS: MDHHS Updates School Guidance, Recommends Universal Masking To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.