Southfield (CBS Detroit) – At an age when most of their peers retired long ago, Park West Gallery Founder and CEO Albert Scaglione and Metro Detroit Youth Day Founder Edward Deeb are going strong and appear on “Michigan Matters” 8 am Sunday to talk about their lives, careers and efforts to help our region.
Scaglione, a former NASA scientist who found his passion in selling art, started off in Southfield, but has grown his company recently with new galleries in Honolulu and Las Vegas. He told Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, why he has been forging ahead during the pandemic. He also created a new niche when he started selling collectible art work on cruise ships. Scaglione and his wife also started a foundation to help young women in need who aged out of the foster care system.
Then Edward Deeb appears with Cain to talk about his imprint as he started Metro Detroit Youth Day with the late Detroit Mayor Coleman Young. Over a million youngsters have attended since it began.
Deeb also has been involved with helping to save Eastern Market decades ago and he started the Michigan Food and Beverage Association and the Michigan Business and Professional Association. He has served on countless boards including Salvation Army and Forgotten Harvest.
Watch Michigan Matters: Sunday at 8am on CBS 62