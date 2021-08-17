By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Third booster shots are now available at the TCF Center for anyone with a weaker immune system, facing the highest risk against COVID-19.

Those doses will be available in the drive-thru, which is the same as when vaccines were first offered at the center.

If you’re eligible, you must schedule an appointment.

CVS and Walgreens also offer a third dose.

To schedule an appointment, call 313-230-0505.

