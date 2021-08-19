  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, COVID-19 vaccines, immunocompromised, Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) – Macomb County announced that a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for residents with a compromised immune system.

The Macomb County Health Department says it will begin making appointments for booster shots starting Monday, Aug. 23.

READ MORE: Evicted Clinton Township Man Thought He Was Protected During CERA Application Process

Those appointments will be available during the department’s normal covid vaccination clinic hours.

READ MORE: Michigan Lottery Player Wins $1.2 Million Lotto 47 Jackpot; Bought Ticket Online

For more information on the clinic locations and how to make an appointment, visit here.

MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Happen?

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.