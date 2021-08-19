Evicted Clinton Township Man Thought He Was Protected During CERA Application ProcessClinton Township man applies for Coronavirus Eviction Renter Assistance to protect him from eviction after getting behind on rent. He was evicted yesterday, although he thought he was protected while application was processing.

Michigan Lottery Player Wins $1.2 Million Lotto 47 Jackpot; Bought Ticket OnlineA Michigan Lottery player is a millionaire after winning $1.2 million Lotto 47 Jackpot on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Michigan Man Indicted For Traveling To Wisconsin To Have Sex With 15-Year-Old GirlAuthorities say a Michigan man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Milwaukee for traveling to Wisconsin to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

'STEAM PARK' At Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum Debuts In AugustImagine discovering the inner workings of a 17th century time switch clock or gazing at a 16-foot-tall ball maze within a beautiful arched window in Ann Arbor's original firehouse. This two-story gallery with the inner workings of engineering concepts and more awaits exploration this August at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum's debut of STEAM PARK.

MDOT: I-696 Ramps To Northbound I-75 Closing In Oakland County This WeekendThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced that I-696 ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed this weekend in Oakland County to repair pavement.

Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, City Of Detroit Host Community Celebration Along Dennis W. Archer GreenwayThe Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and the City of Detroit are inviting residents to partake in a community-focused event and celebrate the Mayor Dennis W. Archer Greenway on Thursday, Aug. 19.