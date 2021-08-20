LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan University will require all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or participate in weekly COVID-19 testing for the fall semester, the university announced Aug. 19.
Several other universities in Michigan have mandated COVID-19 vaccines in anticipation of the fall as concerns rise about the highly contagious delta variant.
The University of Michigan, Michigan State University, and Wayne State University announced over the summer that students, faculty, and staff are required to provide proof of vaccination for the fall. Other schools are requiring vaccines for those living on campus, including Oakland University. Some are stopping at mask mandates to limit the spread, including Ferris State University and Northern Michigan University.
Face masks will be required in all classrooms, instructional areas, and all enclosed indoor spaces with more than 25 individuals, according to CMU.
Earlier in August, CMU President Bob Davies said in a letter to the university community that though vaccines were not yet required, a temporary mask mandate would be in place. Thursday's announcement changes the university's plan days before classes start Aug. 30.
