(CBS DETROIT)– The national retail federation estimates back to school spending will reach a record of $31.1 billion up more than $3 billion last year.

K-12 parents expected to spend over $800 per household.

Something the Nelson family in Detroit knows much about.

“My youngest will be Kindergarten, then we’ll have a first grader, a six grader and an 8th grader this year,” said Angelique Nelson.

Nelson says they also have a college student. Like many, her kids will start the school year off in person for the first time in 2 years, and she’s noticing an increase in pricing for newly added items to the supply list.

“Clorox wipes, the hand sanitizers the Kleenex yes they were a little more expensive than the years before, but what can you do right,” Nelson said.

According the CEO of GreenPath Financial Wellness Kristen Holt, there are several ways to save costs on back to school items.

“Where might those school supplies we’ve had for the past two years that we didn’t use as much be,” said CEO of GreenPath Financial Wellness nonprofit Kristen Holt.

Holt says most items are right in your home, she also says to shop around, don’t try and purchase everything from one store. And when it comes to clothing…

“There’s a lot of great resale shops out there where you might be able to pick something up that was barely worn by somebody else, but for a fraction of the costs,” Holt said.

Holt also says stick to the list and don’t over buy.

“We purchase a lot every year, it is what it is, there’s a lot of kids,” said Nelson.

Experts say if finances are tight check out one of the local school supply give-a-ways, there’s plenty in the Detroit area, or if you’re like the Nelson’s and have a few extra items that you’ve purchased, donate them.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.