Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With a Detroit Mayor’s race on, a governor’s contest taking shape, an Afghanistan crisis simmering and a major company getting bigger, “Michigan Matters” delves into those issues and others as Detroit Free Press Editor and Vice President Peter Bhatia, Political Consultant Randy Richardville, and Sandy Pierce, Chair of Michigan/Huntington Bank, appear on the show airing 8 am Sunday on CBS 62.

Bhatia, who runs the largest media company in the state, appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain as he offered thoughts on the race between incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan and challenger Anthony Adams, who won the primary in Detroit. He also offered thoughts on former Detroit Police Chief James Craig as a potential Republican Challenger to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.

Bhatia discussed the Afghanistan crisis, Biden’s handling of it as well as the upcoming Detroit Free Press Film Festival held Sept. 22-26 in Metro Detroit at various venues and also virtually as documentaries about Boblo, Ray Parker Jr., and dozens of others are unveiled (see freepfilmfestival.com).

Richardville, former state Senate Majority Leader, discussed the Republican field of candidates lining up in hopes of eventually facing Whitmer in 2022.

He also talked about Afghanistan and Biden’s dealings there. Chaos emerged quickly as the Taliban took back control of the nation within a matter of days vs. months which the Biden administration had anticipated.

Richardville also talked about the late former Rep. Paul Mitchell, who died this week of renal cancer at the age of 64. He talked about the longtime conservative Republican who was upset by the 2020 election and the GOP’s support of Donald Trump and left the party.

Pierce, Chair of Michigan-Huntington Bank, talked with Cain about its recent merger with TCF and how it will impact the region. A native of Detroit, she talked about neighborhood projects they are supporting and how their employees are also giving back.

Pierce also explained its community plan announced in June where the bank will spend billions on small business and helping disadvantaged areas of this state and others they have a presence in.

And she talked about the pandemic and its toll on our region and what she expects in the months ahead.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62