(CBS DETROIT) – A fan-favorite festival returns tomorrow at the Charles H. Wright Museum Of African American History.
The 38th Annual African World Festival is Detroit's largest ethnic fest and is expected to draw over 100,000 people.
The event is family-friendly, filled with food, music, art, and African fashion and products.
It will kick off with music from Sunshine Anderson and Angelique Kidjo.
Organizers say COVID-19 safety measures will be in place as an added layer of precaution for visitors.
“One of the beautiful things about this year is that we’re making sure that we’re Covid safe,” said Edward Foxworth III, the Charles H. Wright Museum Director of External Affairs and Marketing. “We are encouraging people to wear their masks, vaccinated or unvaccinated, and the Detroit department of health is going to be here doing screenings and vaccinations along with Wayne State University’s medical staff.”
Entry is free, and doors are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. all three days.
For more information about the festival, visit here.
