By Sara Powers
Filed Under:canada, mexico, non essential travel, US extends travel restrictions

(CBS DETROIT) – Canadian travelers hoping to visit the U.S. will have to wait even longer.

The Department of Homeland Security says it’s extending border restrictions with Canada and Mexico for all non-essential travel until Sept. 21st.

Americans can still visit Canada, which opened its borders to u-s visitors earlier this month.

The Ambassador Bridge previously announced it will continue to waive toll fees for those traveling to Canada to help reunite loved ones.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.