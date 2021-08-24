  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:fatal shooting leaves three men dead, Jackson County, man arrested in fatal Jackson County shooting, man arrested in fatal shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Police arrested a man in western Michigan in the shooting of three men who were killed in Jackson County.

The man was captured Monday night in Grand Rapids, a day after the victims were found inside a house in Grass Lake Township, near Jackson, police said.

READ MORE: Nessel Seeks Public Input On Recent Power Outages

They were identified as Delmar Fraley, 80, Edward Kantzler, 70, and Michael Pauli, 70, the Jackson County sheriff’s office said.

READ MORE: Catholic School In Lansing Loses Appeal Over Mask Policy

Investigators said the suspect had been staying at the home where the men were killed.

MORE NEWS: Can I crash? U Of M Students Scramble As Apartments Unfinished

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.