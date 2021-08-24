JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Police arrested a man in western Michigan in the shooting of three men who were killed in Jackson County.
The man was captured Monday night in Grand Rapids, a day after the victims were found inside a house in Grass Lake Township, near Jackson, police said.
They were identified as Delmar Fraley, 80, Edward Kantzler, 70, and Michael Pauli, 70, the Jackson County sheriff's office said.
Investigators said the suspect had been staying at the home where the men were killed.
