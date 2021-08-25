DETROIT (AP) — Federal agents searched the homes of two Detroit City Council members and city offices on Wednesday, Aug. 25, just a few weeks after another official was charged in an alleged bribery scheme.
Agents and state police were seen at the homes of Janeé Ayers and Scott Benson. FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider acknowledged that searches were being conducted at the properties.READ MORE: Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?
There was no immediate comment from Ayers or Benson, who are running for reelection. Agents were also posted at city hall.
Another council member, Andre Spivey, was recently charged with conspiracy to commit bribery. He has pleaded not guilty but is cooperating with federal authorities.READ MORE: More Protests Follow Mask Orders In Oakland, Ottawa Counties
“I’m shocked,” Merlin Sargent, who lives in Benson’s neighborhood, told The Detroit News. “In my opinion, when you see the FBI, they’ve already been investigating you, and they raid your house looking for the evidence now. That’s how I look at it.”
In May, Gabe Leland quit the council and pleaded guilty to a state charge of accepting a campaign contribution in cash.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will There Be Another Relief Payment?
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.