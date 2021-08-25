(CBS DETROIT) – The City of Detroit is looking to wrap up its flood-related clean-up efforts with one final push of resident collaboration.
The Department of Public Works says next Friday, Sept. 3, is the last day for daily bulk waste pickups in flooded areas.
Over 60 million pounds of waste from the storm has been picked up so far.
For those still needing bulk pickup after Sept. 3, you're asked to call Public Works or use the "Improve Detroit App" to make a report.
“We don’t want you to keep flood-damaged items in your house any longer than necessary,” said Superintendent of Solid Waste Doug Collins.
For more details on the proper way to dispose of flood-related waste, visit here.
