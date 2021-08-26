(CBS Detroit) – The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is sending out a reminder to let residents know that federal benefits will soon expire.

The federal program will collapse the week ending September 4th.

That will be the last payable week for the extended benefits.

The extra funds were established through the coronavirus aid, relief, and economic security act, CARES.

State Unemployment regulators say there are many opportunities available to help residents transition back into the workforce.

Nick Assendelft from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency said, “we do have those 90,000 jobs listed through mitalent.org, you know to take a look at that and you know this might be an opportunity too for someone who maybe can’t find something in their chosen career path to branch out a little bit and say hey I want to try my wings at something else and I want to try to be able to see if there are other opportunities out there.

If you’re still eligible for state unemployment benefits, be sure to look out for a new debit card.

U.S. Bank is now the new card provider for benefits.

Claimants are still encouraged to hold on to their Bank of America cards until new ones are issued.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.