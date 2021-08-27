(CBS DETROIT) – West Nile Virus makes its way into the Metro Detroit area.
The Macomb County Health Department confirms it detected the virus in a sample of mosquitos within the county.
So far, no cases have been reported in humans.
Health officials recommend wearing an insect repellent, especially as we end off summer.
They also ask homeowners to remove any standing water and to stay indoors at dusk when mosquitos are out in larger numbers.
They also ask homeowners to remove any standing water and to stay indoors at dusk when mosquitos are out in larger numbers.
