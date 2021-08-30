  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:At-Home Covid Test, coronavirus, covid-19, CVS

(CBS DETROIT) – CVS is limiting the number of COVID-19 tests people can buy.

The drugstore says those shopping online can buy up to six tests.

READ MORE: Captain Of MSU Women's Rowing Team Dies After Crash

According to Bloomberg, it’s even less for those in stores, with only four purchases allowed.

READ MORE: Athletes, Worker Sue Over Vaccine Rules At Michigan Colleges

The cap comes amid a surge in demand for at-home COVID-19 tests.

MORE NEWS: I-275 Project Update: Additional Northbound Lane Closures During Nights, Weekends

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.