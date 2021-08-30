(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that there will be additional lanes closures during nights and weekends for patching lanes as part of the I-275 project.
COUNTIES:
Wayne
Monroe
COMMUNITIES:
Ash Township
Canton Township
Huron Township
Livonia
Plymouth
Romulus
Van Buren Township
ROADWAYS:
I-275
6 Mile Road
Eureka Road
Schoolcraft Road
Pennsylvania Road
OVERALL PROJECT END DATE:
2024
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS AND UPDATES:
Pennsylvania Road reopened today over I-275.
Tuesday, Aug. 31, through mid-September
Night and weekend work will begin Aug. 31 on northbound I-275 from South Huron Drive to 5 Mile Road for patching lanes that will handle traffic when rebuilding begins in 2022. Northbound I-275 will have one lane open this week 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. nightly Tuesday night through Friday morning. Work will stop for Labor Day weekend but will resume nightly beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, through mid-September.
Through Friday, Sept. 3 (9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily):
The eastbound Eureka Road ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed intermittently.
The westbound Eureka Road ramp to southbound I-275 will be closed intermittently.
Through late September Eastbound and westbound M-14 will have single-lane closures. The Schoolcraft Road bridge is reopening this week.
Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 24:
The metro trail will be closed for substructure bridge work over the trail.
Thursday, Sept. 9, through late fall:
Southbound I-275 will have one lane open from Sibley Road to Will Carlton Road. The section from I-94 to Sibley Road will have all lanes open.
Wednesday, Sept. 15 through late fall:
Northbound I-275 will have one lane open from Will Carlton Road to Sibley Road. There will be three lanes open from Sibley Road to Northline Road, where traffic is reduced to two lanes up through 5 Mile Road.
6 Mile Road will be closed over I-275 for bridge improvements through early October with traffic detoured:
I-275/6 Mile Road detours:
- Northbound I-275 traffic heading for westbound 6 Mile Road will use northbound I-275 to westbound 7 Mile Road, then southbound I-275 to westbound 6 Mile Road.
- Southbound I-275 traffic heading for eastbound 6 Mile Road will use southbound I-275 to eastbound Ann Arbor Road, then northbound I-275 to eastbound 6 Mile Road.
- Eastbound 6 Mile Road will be detoured to northbound Haggerty Road, then eastbound 7 Mile Road to southbound Newburgh Road back to eastbound 6 Mile Road.
- Westbound 6 Mile Road will be detoured to northbound Newburgh Road, then westbound 7 Mile Road to southbound Haggerty Road back to westbound 6 Mile Road.
- During this major multi-year project, work will be occurring in multiple areas at different times. Go to www.Revive275.org for more project details and updates.
