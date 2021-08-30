(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will continue to provide mobile food pantries to Flint residents throughout September.
September's mobile food pantry distribution will have vitamin-rich produce and proteins, including sweet corn, cucumbers, squash, watermelon, potatoes, cabbage, ground turkey, and cheese.
September dates for distributions are:
- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road.
- Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m.
- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy.
- Thursday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m.
- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy.
- Monday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m.
- End Times, 4002 S. Dort Hwy.
- Monday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m.
- Monday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m.
- Monday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m.
- My Brother’s Keeper, 1742 W. Court St.
- Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 9 a.m.
- American Muslim Community Services, 4800 S. Saginaw St.
- Saturday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m.
For more information, visit here.
