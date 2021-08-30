  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will continue to provide mobile food pantries to Flint residents throughout September.

September’s mobile food pantry distribution will have vitamin-rich produce and proteins, including sweet corn, cucumbers, squash, watermelon, potatoes, cabbage, ground turkey, and cheese.

September dates for distributions are:

  • Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road.
    • Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m.
    • Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m.
    • Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m.
    • Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m.
  • Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy.
    • Thursday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m.
    • Thursday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m.
    • Thursday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m.
    • Thursday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m.
  • Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy.
    • Monday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m.
    • Monday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m.
    • Monday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m.
  • End Times, 4002 S. Dort Hwy.
    • Monday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m.
    • Monday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m.
    • Monday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m.
  • My Brother’s Keeper, 1742 W. Court St.
    • Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 9 a.m.
  • American Muslim Community Services, 4800 S. Saginaw St.
    • Saturday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit here.

