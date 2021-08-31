(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Zoo has begun vaccinating animals who are most susceptible to COVID-19.
The special dose developed for animals has been approved to use on a case-by-case basis by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The first animals to receive the vaccine are gorillas, chimpanzees, tigers, and lions.
“The animals routinely get other vaccinations. Many of the mammals are trained to present themselves to our animal care staff for minor medical procedures, including vaccinations. We’re both thankful and relieved a special vaccine is now available to protect against COVID-19,” said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the DZS.
According to zoo officials, no animals at the Detroit Zoo have contracted COVID-19.
