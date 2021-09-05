Michigan Matters: Of Job Woes, Young People, Tooling around the Motor CitySenior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Peter Quigley, of Kelly, which is adjusting as the blue chip firm helps companies with employees and talent issues , as Kelly’s own imprint evolves. John Smith talks about getting around in new ways. And Shawn H. Wilson talks about rapper Big Sean and others joining BGCSM to help young people.

DSO To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Test To Attend ConcertsMake sure to keep your vaccination card handy if you plan on going to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Michigan State Fair Returns, Now Through Labor DayThe Michigan State Fair is back in person this Labor Day weekend, bringing family fun to the Suburban Showplace in Novi.

Parents, Teachers Call For Mask Mandate At Protest In Livingston CountyIn Livingston County, there is outrage over a lack of mask requirements for students.

Grand Rapids Research Group To Pay $1.1M To Settle Probe Of Ties To ChinaA biomedical research center in Grand Rapids has agreed to pay $1.1 million to settle a federal investigation that began when authorities in 2020 discovered research samples in the luggage of a Chinese scientist arriving at the Detroit airport.

Faculty On Strike During Opening Day At Oakland UniversityThe first day of classes at Oakland University in suburban Detroit started Thursday, Sept. 2, with a strike by professors.