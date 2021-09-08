(CBS DETROIT) – For Detroit students staying virtual this year, grab-and-go meals will be available again this Thursday, Sept. 9.
Detroit Public Schools says the program returns from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 and then will be back to its normal Monday through Thursday schedule next week.READ MORE: Ford Plant In Flat Rock Shut Down Until Sept. 10 Due To Gas Leak
Those meals will be available at four different schools, including Fisher Upper Magnet, Earhart School, Mumford High School, and Central High School.READ MORE: Judge Denies Request To Halt Mask Mandate At Lansing Catholic School
For more information visit, here.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 6,313 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths
