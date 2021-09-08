(CBS DETROIT) – Ford, hoping to inject some new ideas into their pipeline, has hired former Apple and Tesla executive Doug Field.
Field joins the automaker as the Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer.
He will be tasked with leading the company's next-gen technology design efforts, among other projects.
The move comes amid a high-level hiring frenzy at Ford, which is aiming to bolster its plans for the future.
