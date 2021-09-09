(CBS DETROIT) – Amazon finally confirmed it’s coming to Canton Township!
The official announcement comes months after reports leaked of a new delivery station heading to the area.
The station will be built along the north side of Michigan Avenue.
It’s expected to open in 2022 and bring 100 new jobs.
Amazon is already working on several other projects across the state, including a fulfillment center near Lansing, and a sorting center near Grand Rapids.
Speaking of Amazon, the company is now offering to cover four-year college tuition for most of its workers.
Starting next January, Amazon will pay for tuition, fees, and books, for warehouse transportation employees and other hourly employees pursuing bachelor’s degrees.
It will also cover high school diploma programs and GEDs.
