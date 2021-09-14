(CBS DETROIT) – 18 months into the pandemic and hospitals across the country are still experiencing staffing challenges.

Here in Metro Detroit, Henry Ford Health System is feeling those challenges from the emergency room to admissions.

“The emergency department has been very, very busy as well as our hospitals,” said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer. “Unfortunately, our health care system as well as other health care systems across the region, state and nation are facing unprecedented staffing challenges.”

Senior health leaders say a surge in COVID-19 cases is putting an extra burden on an already stressed environment.

The hospital reported 129 COVID-19 hospitalizations across its five locations.

79% of those cases involved unvaccinated patients.

According to a statement released by Henry Ford Health System, COVID-19 infections are up 22% and in the last two weeks, hospitals saw a 15% increase in COVID-19 cases.

“However, I want to make it clear and emphasize this does not mean by any means, that our level of care or safety of care is impacted,” said Munkarah.

On Monday, Sept. 13, hospital administrators announced a shortage in bed capacity across the system.

Out of 2,000 beds, 120 were temporarily closed due to a drop of inadequate staff.

Henry Ford Health System is currently operating at 95% bed capacity.

