(CBS DETROIT) – According to the Southwest Detroit Immigration and Refugee Center, Afghans could be arriving in the state through special immigrant visas and refugee programs.

The Southwest Detroit Immigration and Refugee Center is an organization that provides free immigration legal services.

“Most of the people I’ve met have been family units,” said Kevin Piecuch, the South Detroit Immigration and Refugee Center Executive Director. “So, you’re seeing mothers, grandmothers and kids. Sometimes three generations at a time and they are a very family-oriented society.”

Refugees resettling in Metro Detroit are expected to go through Samaritas with the support from the U.S. Department of State’s Reception and Replacement Program.

“They’ve settled people before so they actually got boots on the ground and people who have already been served who’ve done this before,” said Piecuch. “So, this isn’t a brand new process. So yes, it’s going to be a challenge but there are people who are trained and ready.”

Samaritas, a human service organization designed to house vulnerable people, is expected to assist 350 Afghan refugees.

Resettlement in Michigan could take months, as thousands of refugees continue the vetting process and health screenings at military bases across the country.

“So, while there will be some temporary housing, necessarily because again, 1,500 people it’s not like we can find housing all that quickly, so they’ll probably start in temporary housing but the goal would be to find a permanent location here,” said Piecuch.

