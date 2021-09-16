(CBS DETROIT) – An updated alert for Chevy Bolt owners: General Motors now recommends you park your car at least 50 feet away from other vehicles.
All bolts are still under a recall due to a fire risk from their batteries.
GM has previously urged owners not to leave the electric vehicle charging overnight or while unattended.
