Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Motor Bella is making its debut at the M1 Concourse this coming week as Detroit Auto Dealers Association’s Executive Director Rod Alberts and the facility’s CEO Timothy McGrane talked about on “Michigan Matters” airing 8 a.m. this Sunday on CBS 62.
They appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and discussed the journey of bringing the first time outdoor interactive auto show to Pontiac.
DADA also stages the North American International Auto Show at TCF Center in Detroit which has been cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic. Alberts talked about dealing with the pandemic and how it has impacted NAIAS and more.
Then Wright Lassiter III, President/CEO of Henry Ford Health System and also Chair of the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference kicking off this Monday, talked with Cain about that event.
The conference was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, though the chamber held virtual sessions on various topics during the year.
Lassiter talked about the pillars of the upcoming conference attended by business and political leaders and what he hoped to accomplish during the event.
He also talked about the pandemic not only from the conference’s point of view, but HFHS – which was the first health system in the state to require mandatory vaccines for its employees in June—before the Biden administration did recently as it called for businesses with over 100 employees to do so.
HFHS also announced it would close 129 hospital beds due to a worker shortage and Lassiter talked about ongoing shortages and what it could mean this fall.
