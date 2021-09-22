(CBS DETROIT) – Car enthusiasts will still be able to hit the track tomorrow at Motor Bella, despite today’s cancellation of activities over safety issues.
The organization says crews spent the day getting the concourse ready for its public opening tomorrow.READ MORE: Lake Michigan Water Levels Down By 16 Inches Over The Last Year
This year will feature brand new cars and allow attendees to give them a spin.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 6,079 New COVID-19 Cases, 81 Deaths
Tickets are available on the Motor Bella website.MORE NEWS: Over 150 Chaldean Doctors In Michigan, Plead With Community To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.