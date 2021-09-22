  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:motor bella, motor bella open to public sept. 23, Motor Bella wednesday event cancelled

(CBS DETROIT) – Car enthusiasts will still be able to hit the track tomorrow at Motor Bella, despite today’s cancellation of activities over safety issues.

The organization says crews spent the day getting the concourse ready for its public opening tomorrow.

This year will feature brand new cars and allow attendees to give them a spin.

Tickets are available on the Motor Bella website.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.