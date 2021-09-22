Motor Bella Wednesday Events Cancelled Due To Safety IssuesCar enthusiasts will still be able to hit the track tomorrow at Motor Bella, despite today's cancellation of activities over safety issues.

Lake Michigan Water Levels Down By 16 Inches Over The Last YearThe U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports the lake is down 16 inches over the last year.

Michigan Reports 6,079 New COVID-19 Cases, 81 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Over 150 Chaldean Doctors In Michigan, Plead With Community To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19Doctors say many in the Chaldean community have doubts about the COVID-19 vaccines. In an effort to combat those doubts and myths about the vaccines, over 150 Chaldean doctors in Michigan have signed a letter pleaded with the community to get vaccinated.

Michigan Plans 1st U.S. Charging Road For Electric VehiclesPlans are underway for Michigan to construct a first in the nation segment of road that will charge electric vehicles while they’re driving, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday at the Motor Bella auto show in Pontiac.

Man Charged With Placing Pipe Bombs Outside Phone StoresA northern Michigan man said he placed pipe bombs outside two phone stores because he was upset with “immoral content” on phones and cable TV, according to the FBI.