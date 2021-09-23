(CBS DETROIT) – A 17-year-old man from Detroit has been charged in connection to a non-fatal shooting.
On Sept. 18, 2021, at around 7:27 p.m., the victims and the defendant were at a gas station in the 18140 block of Seven Mile Road in Detroit.READ MORE: The Detroit Demolition Department Awarding Contracts To Detroit-Based Black Owned Businesses
Allegedly, the defendant, Elijah Copeland, 17, left the gas station and was driving south on the Southfield service drive when he fired shots at five victims.
The shots struck three of the victims before Copeland fled the scene. Two adult victims were transported to a local hospital, and the three-year-old victim did not require medical attention.
Copeland turned himself in on Sept. 19, 2021.READ MORE: Fund Pays Back Tax Debt Of 1,600 Detroit Homeowners
He has been charged with six counts of assault with intent to murder, six counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of discharge from a vehicle causing injury, one count of possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle, and 14 counts of felony firearm.
On Sept. 22, 2021, he was arraigned in 36th District Court and given a $500,000 cash bond. He was also ordered to have no weapons and to have no contact with the complaining witnesses.
The Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for Sept. 29, 2021.MORE NEWS: Detroit Man Charged In Connection With Son's Fatal Shooting
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.