(CBS DETROIT) – Following the most recent storms, Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued consumer alerts to help Michigan residents be aware of scams surrounding storm damage repair.
Nessel reminds Michiganders to:
- research contractors before paying them if home repairs are necessary
- beware of water-damaged vehicles being sold in used car lots
- review the process to complain about reasonable fees for essential vehicle towing
As the colder months approach, Nessel is also reissuing her consumer alert involving utility company scams. Utility scams could include an imposter threatening to turn utilities off unless a small amount of money is paid in a short amount of time.
”Michigan residents have endured tremendous hardship due to severe weather in recent months, and unfortunately this week brings flooding and power outages once again,” Nessel said. “Our Consumer Protection team remains committed to investigating complaints from anyone who believes bad actors are looking to take advantage of devastating situations.”
In addition to this, people experiencing power outages are encouraged to share their outage experience online through the Department's Outage Feedback Form.
