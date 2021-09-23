TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old Detroit-area student has been charged after allegedly threatening a high school security guard and being caught with a gun.
The teen was to appear Thursday at a preliminary hearing for carrying a concealed weapon, an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against school employees or school, and weapons possession charges, the Wayne County prosecutor's office said.
He will be prosecuted as a juvenile.
Taylor police officers arrested the teen Wednesday morning at Taylor High School, southwest of Detroit. They were called to the school after the teen was told to return to class and allegedly threatened to shoot a security officer.
Police found the loaded gun in the teen’s fanny pack. The gun’s serial number had been filed off.
No students or other staff members at the school were threatened, police said.
