(CBS DETROIT) – If it’s not your health, the pandemic is probably taking a toll on your wallet too, and to help, Wayne County will offer emergency rental assistance.
This includes money for electricity, heating, and water bills.
For those interested, you must be a current or prospective renter, and at least one or more person within the household has to qualify for unemployment or has a reduced income.
Applications open on the county website on Monday, Sept. 27.
Applications open on the county website on Monday, Sept. 27.

For more information, visit here.
