  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMOrigins
    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:applications for rental assistance, Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Wayne County

(CBS DETROIT) – If it’s not your health, the pandemic is probably taking a toll on your wallet too, and to help, Wayne County will offer emergency rental assistance.

This includes money for electricity, heating, and water bills.

READ MORE: Meet These Two Bear Cubs Who Have Become Inseparable At The Detroit Zoo

For those interested, you must be a current or prospective renter, and at least one or more person within the household has to qualify for unemployment or has a reduced income.

READ MORE: Delta Wants Other Airlines To Share ‘No-Fly’ Lists To Help Stop Unruly Passengers

Applications open on the county website on Monday, Sept. 27.

For more information, visit here.

MORE NEWS: Veteran Needs Help With Home Repairs

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.