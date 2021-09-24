  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMOrigins
    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:bear cubs, Detroit Zoo, grizzly cub, polar bear cub

(CBS DETROIT) – Meet Larke, the polar bear cub, and Jebbie, the grizzly cub, who both reside at the Detroit Zoo.

Jebbie was found alone in Alaska, with no family before the Detroit Zoo took her in.

READ MORE: Delta Wants Other Airlines To Share ‘No-Fly’ Lists To Help Stop Unruly Passengers

Larke fell sick for a few months after birth and wasn’t able to go back to her mother or sister.

So, zoo officials decided they could use each other, and now, they are inseparable.

READ MORE: Veteran Needs Help With Home Repairs

You can see both cubs for yourself at the Detroit Zoo.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Applications Open Sept. 27 For Wayne County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

 