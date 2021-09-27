DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Institute of Arts soon will be welcoming school field trips for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020.
Admission and bus transportation is free for all K-12 schools in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties. The Institute of Arts is supported by a property tax in the counties.
School groups can sign up starting Oct. 12. Before the pandemic, more than 90,000 students a year visited the art museum on field trips.
“It is hard to imagine that it has been 19 months since we’ve last heard the sounds of students and teachers exploring the galleries,” said Jason Gillespie, director of education programs.
Masks are required. Lunch or snack space cannot be provided.
