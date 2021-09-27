Michigan Reports 7,733 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Southfield Residents On Edge After Several Coyote Sightings In Multiple LocationsA Southfield resident contacted CW50 concerned over a coyote sighting in her neighborhood. Upon investigating we learned of several sightings in multiple areas around Southfield. We contacted the DNR who gives advice to residents if they see a coyote.

Fall Hayrides Begin Oct. 1 At Heritage Park In Farmington HillsThe fall season is upon us, and one way to celebrate is by taking a family hayride through the trails of Heritage Park in Farmington Hills.

Ballot Drive: Join Michigan With National Popular Vote PactMichigan would award its 15 electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote if enough other states also join the pact under a 2022 ballot initiative announced Monday by former top leaders in both major political parties.

Mid-Michigan Man Arrested In Deaths Of 3 RelativesA 23-year-old mid-Michigan man was arrested over the weekend in the deaths of three relatives apparently shot Friday in a house near Lansing, police said Monday.

Michigan Man Pleads Guilty To Vermont School Shooting ThreatA Michigan man has pleaded guilty to threatening to “shoot up” a Vermont high school in 2019.