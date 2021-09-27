WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 23-year-old mid-Michigan man was arrested over the weekend in the deaths of three relatives apparently shot Friday in a house near Lansing, police said Monday.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel Sougstad was arrested without incident early Saturday by police in adjacent Ingham County. He was being held at the Eaton County Jail on three counts of open murder and three counts of felony firearm, the department said in a news release.

Eaton County deputies were called Friday to a home in Windsor Township, just southwest of Lansing, the release states. A neighbor then called dispatchers and reported hearing shots and screams coming from a home next door and said a girl had arrived at the neighbor’s residence with an injured foot.

When deputies entered the home that was the subject of the calls they found three adults dead inside, and all three had apparently been shot, police said.

Police began searching for Sougstad after investigators determined he was a potential suspect.

“This was not a random act and all the victims were part of Daniel Sougstad’s family,” police said in their release.

Sougstad, who had not yet been arraigned as of Monday morning, lives at the home where the bodies were found, said Jerri Nesbitt, executive assistant for the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

She said the identities of the three victims had not yet been released and no information on them was immediately available.

