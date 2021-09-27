(CBS DETROIT) – United Airlines is facing fines after extended delays.
The airline company is now facing a whopping $1.9 million fine for more than 25 extended delayed flights.
Over 3,200 passengers were trapped on planes, without a chance to disembark.
This is the largest fine imposed by the government for extended delays in history.
