By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – United Airlines is facing fines after extended delays.

The airline company is now facing a whopping $1.9 million fine for more than 25 extended delayed flights.

Over 3,200 passengers were trapped on planes, without a chance to disembark.

This is the largest fine imposed by the government for extended delays in history.

