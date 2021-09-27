United Airlines Facing Record $1.9 Million Fine For Extended DelaysUnited Airlines is facing fines after extended delays.

Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E For Windshield, Sunroof IssuesA consumer alert tonight for Ford Mustang owners, the automaker is recalling the Mustang Mach-E over windshield and sunroof issues.

James Craig To Meet With Former President Trump This WeekThe race for governor in Michigan is heating up even more, with former President Donald Trump possibly throwing his weight behind a candidate.

Southfield Residents On Edge After Several Coyote Sightings In Multiple LocationsA Southfield resident contacted CW50 concerned over a coyote sighting in her neighborhood. Upon investigating we learned of several sightings in multiple areas around Southfield. We contacted the DNR who gives advice to residents if they see a coyote.

Michigan Reports 7,733 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Fall Hayrides Begin Oct. 1 At Heritage Park In Farmington HillsThe fall season is upon us, and one way to celebrate is by taking a family hayride through the trails of Heritage Park in Farmington Hills.