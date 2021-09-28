  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that bridge approach repairs on M-53 between M-59 and 18 1/2 Mile Road will require lane closures in Macomb County from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2.

 

COUNTY:

Macomb

 

COMMUNITY:

Sterling Heights

 

ROADWAY:

M-53

 

SOUTHBOUND M-53 LANE CLOSURE BEGINS:

  • 10 a.m. Monday, Sep. 27, 2021

 

SOUTHBOUND M-53 LANE CLOSURE ENDS:

  • 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
NORTHBOUND M-53 LANE CLOSURE BEGINS:

  • 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021

 

NORTHBOUND M-53 LANE CLOSURE ENDS:

  • 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

 

PROJECT DETAILS:

Bridge approaches are being rebuilt on M-53 between M-59 and 18 1/2 Mile Road.

 

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction.

 

SAFETY BENEFITS:

This work will provide a smoother, safer driving surface at these bridge approaches.

