Former Daughter-in-law of Dr. Anderson Speaks Out In Support Of Anderson’s Victims, All Victims Of Sexual AbuseThe ex-daughter-in-law of Dr. Robert Anderson, the former U of M doctor who’s accused of decades of sexual abuse against hundreds of students, speaks out in support of the victims. Say’s Anderson may have played a role in her teenage son’s suicide.

MDOT Update: Lane Closures On M-53 In Sterling Heights For Bridge WorkThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced that bridge approach repairs on M-53 between M-59 and 18 1/2 Mile Road will require lane closures in Macomb County from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2.

Man Who Posted FBI Gang Chart On Social Media Gets ProbationA young Detroit-area man who snapped a photo of a gang chart while cleaning an FBI office and posted it on social media was sentenced Tuesday to probation.

Ford Making Its Biggest Single Manufacturing Investment Ever To Build Electric Vehicle FactoriesFord Motor Co. and South Korea-based energy company SK Innovations are investing $11.4 billion to build two new enormous manufacturing campuses for electric vehicles.

Oakland County Nurses To Administer First Doses Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster This WeekThe Oakland County Health Division is launching its first clinics to administer the booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Sept. 29 in Southfield, with more clinics and locations to follow throughout the week.

Ex-Convict Charged With 3 Murders In Michigan Pleads No Contest In OneAn ex-convict charged with three murders in two Michigan counties has pleaded no contest in one of the cases.