4 Metro Detroit Residents Charged With COVID-19 Relief FraudFour Metro Detroiters are accused of trying to take much-needed COVID-19 relief money.

Detroit Grand Prix Files For Return To Downtown Detroit In 2023The streets of Detroit may soon have race cars flying by on them as the Detroit Grand Prix is proposing a return to Downtown Detroit.

City Of Detroit Enters 3rd Round Of Speed Hump Installations, Projects 5,550 Installed By NovemberDPW announced an additional 350 humps will be installed before the first snow flies, bringing the 2021 total to 5,550.

DDOT Suspending Three Bus RoutesPassengers say they’ve got a lot riding on the DDOT bus system, and the smallest inconvenience could put a huge damper on their day.

Detroit Councilman Andre Spivey Pleads Guilty To Taking Towing BribesA member of the Detroit City Council pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy, admitting that he and an aide accepted nearly $36,000 in bribes related to oversight of towing.

Michigan Reports 6,773 New COVID-19 Cases, 100 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.