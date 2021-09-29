  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:$4 million in covid-19 relief funds, covid-19, covid-19 relief fraud, metro detroit, metro detroit residents charged

(CBS DETROIT) – Four Metro Detroiters are accused of trying to take much-needed COVID-19 relief money.

According to the Department of Justice, Antonio George, 45, of Novi; Kevin Womble, 37, of Detroit; Andrae Sims, 43, of Farmington Hills; and Sarah Vidal, 31, of Novi; are facing the charges.

READ MORE: Detroit Grand Prix Files For Return To Downtown Detroit In 2023

The Department of Justice says these four attempted to mislead and take money involving more than $4 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

READ MORE: City Of Detroit Enters 3rd Round Of Speed Hump Installations, Projects 5,550 Installed By November

Those funds were part of a program to help struggling businesses.

If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison.

MORE NEWS: DDOT Suspending Three Bus Routes

Â© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.