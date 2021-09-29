Man Who Broke Into Eminem's Home Gets Probation, Time ServedA man who broke into Eminem’s suburban Detroit home and allegedly told the rapper “he was there to kill him” has been sentenced to five years probation and time served.

Prosecutor Wants To Destroy Van Owned By Convicted KillerAuthorities want to destroy a minivan that still belongs to a man who is serving life sentences for the slayings of two women in western Michigan.

Judge Dismisses Charges Tied To Historic Female Genital Mutilation CaseA judge dismissed a new batch of charges Tuesday in the government's investigation of genital mutilation against girls in a Muslim sect.

Washtenaw County Man Charged After Fake Police Badge, Guns Found In VehicleA 63-year-old man has been charged with false representation as a peace officer after a fake badge, two handguns and a shotgun were found in a vehicle which was off the road in Washtenaw County.

Detroit Councilman Andre Spivey Pleads Guilty To Taking Towing BribesA member of the Detroit City Council pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy, admitting that he and an aide accepted nearly $36,000 in bribes related to oversight of towing.

NBA Legend Chris Webber Breaks Ground on $50 Million Cannabis Facility In DetroitThe Detroit native and NBA Hall-of-Famer is bringing big business back home to provide inclusive opportunities in the booming cannabis industry.