(CBS DETROIT) – Eligible residents in Detroit and Macomb County can now make an appointment to get a booster shot.
The Macomb County Health Department says appointments are available at their clinic in Clinton Township and at the Warren-Majestic Plaza.READ MORE: Northern Lights May Be Seen In Michigan On Sept. 30
You can make the appointment for the third dose on their website, Macombgov.org.
The City of Detroit is also reminding everyone of booster shot eligibility.READ MORE: Whitmer: Michigan Wasn't Given Shot At New Ford EV Plants
Pfizer recipients must be:
- 65-years-old or older
- 18-years-old or older with underlying health conditions
- 18-years-old or older and have a job with frequent public contact.
In addition to this, residents can also get a third Moderna shot if they are considered immunocompromised.
For more information on receiving a booster shot in Detroit, visit here.MORE NEWS: Body Of Missing Teen Found Buried In Alpena County
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.