(CBS DETROIT) – The chip shortage crisis is easing up and General Motors and Stellantis confirm they’re restarting production at some North American plants.
GM’S Lansing Grand River Plant is jump-starting production of the Chevrolet Camaro, Cadillac CT4, and Cadillac CT5.READ MORE: Postal Slowdown: Packages Could Arrive Late, Prices Will Go Up
Meanwhile, production at the Delta Township Assembly Plant restarts next week.READ MORE: Navy’s USS Carl M. Levin Christening Set For Saturday, Oct. 2
In addition to this, Stellantis plans to resume production of the Jeep Grand Cherokee in Detroit before the end of the month.MORE NEWS: Automakers Eye An Electric Future: GM, Ford To Be All Electric By 2040
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.