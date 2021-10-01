  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – The chip shortage crisis is easing up and General Motors and Stellantis confirm they’re restarting production at some North American plants.

GM’S Lansing Grand River Plant is jump-starting production of the Chevrolet Camaro, Cadillac CT4, and Cadillac CT5.

Meanwhile, production at the Delta Township Assembly Plant restarts next week.

In addition to this, Stellantis plans to resume production of the Jeep Grand Cherokee in Detroit before the end of the month.

