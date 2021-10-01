(CBS DETROIT) – Here are Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s first thoughts on Ford’s $11 billion investment outside of Michigan.
Whitmer says she always looks for ways for Michigan to be competitive, but the state wasn’t given a ‘real opportunity’ with these new electric vehicle plants.READ MORE: Northern Lights May Be Seen In Michigan On Sept. 30
These comments come after Ford announced the investment of $11.4 billion into two new electric vehicle plants, one in Kentucky and one in Tennessee.READ MORE: COVID-19 Booster Shots Now Available In Metro Detroit
Ford did pledge $250 million to its existing plants in the Metro Area exactly two weeks ago.MORE NEWS: Body Of Missing Teen Found Buried In Alpena County
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.