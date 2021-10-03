Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, CBS 62’s”Michigan Matters” spotlights three organizations helping the community as Jane C. Garcia, Vice Chairman of LA SED, Dina Fattom Wagner, Director of Membership and Programming of Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Michael Odom, Chairman of Southwest Detroit Business Association, appear to talk about unique times in our region.
The three leaders talk with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about navigating the pandemic and helping their members during these challenging times. Recent census data has shown the Hispanic population jas grown in Metro Detroit and across our state.
Then Peter Bhatia, Editor and Vice President of Detroit Free Press, appears to talk about the paper’s focus on diversity and coverage of the Hispanic community.
He also talks about the upcoming Shining Light Awards the paper and Metropolitan Affairs Coalition created 14 years ago to celebrate community champions. Robert Reaves, Dr. Asha Shajahan, and Dr. Isaiah “Ike” McKinnon will be honored at the virtual event held 8 am next Thursday (Oct. 7). Cain will emcee the event. The public is invited at no charge but registration is required.
