ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — The president of Oakland University said she is donating $1 million to the school for scholarships.
"I want to attract students who may not be thinking about Oakland. We have so much to offer them," Ora Pescovitz told The Detroit News.
The scholarships will be managed by the suburban Detroit university’s Honors College. The goal is to eventually assist 16 to 20 students a year.
Pescovitz, a medical doctor, has been Oakland president since 2017 after working at drug company Eli Lilly and the University of Michigan Health System.
Her philanthropy at Oakland now totals $1.78 million, the News reported.
Oakland has more than 13,000 undergraduate students.
