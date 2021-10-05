  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:106 new covid-19 outbreaks in schools, Branch Line School, coronavirus, covid-19, K-12 Schools, mdhhs, Michigan, Wayne County

(CBS DETROIT) – We’re now about one month into the school year for most Michigan students, and COVID-19 outbreaks continue to increase.

The state reports 106 new outbreaks, most of them on K-12 campuses.

READ MORE: Ambassador Bridge Explosive Investigation: Canadian Border Police Detain Driver Of Vehicle

Branch Line School in Livonia confirms 8 positive cases among its students, the largest new outbreak in the Metro Detroit area.

The large number of new outbreaks reported comes even as the state raises the rules on what’s considered an outbreak.

READ MORE: Steve's Soul Food Set to Re-Open, Closed for Almost Two Years

Now it takes at least three new cases or 10% of a school testing positive.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Man Arrested For Suspicious Vehicle He Parked Outside U.S. Supreme Court

 