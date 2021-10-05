(CBS DETROIT) – We’re now about one month into the school year for most Michigan students, and COVID-19 outbreaks continue to increase.
The state reports 106 new outbreaks, most of them on K-12 campuses.
Branch Line School in Livonia confirms 8 positive cases among its students, the largest new outbreak in the Metro Detroit area.
The large number of new outbreaks reported comes even as the state raises the rules on what's considered an outbreak.
Now it takes at least three new cases or 10% of a school testing positive.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.