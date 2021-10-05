  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – A Kimball man is facing questions after police say he drove a suspicious vehicle in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building.

Capitol Police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin.

According to the United States Capitol Police, Melvin refused to move his car, and also refused to communicate with officers.

He was arrested for Failure to Obey and Assault on a Police Officer.

As of earlier today, no weapons were found in his vehicle.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.