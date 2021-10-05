RIVERVIEW, Mich. (AP) — Southeastern Michigan’s Riverview never will be confused with the Florida Everglades, but it sure looked like home to a baby alligator found roaming through one of its neighborhoods.
Police responded Sunday night to a report of the reptile and found the 2-foot-long (.6-meter-long) alligator walking in a street. Officers later placed the alligator with a local expert on reptiles.
Riverview is southwest of Detroit.
The gator is not the first to be captured outdoors this year in Michigan.
A 3-foot-long (.9-meter-long) alligator was removed last month from a Tuscola County pond, about 86 miles (138 kilometers) north of Detroit.
In August, a city worker used a fishing pole and lure to snag another 3-foot-long alligator from a sewage pond in Stanton, 154 miles (247 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.
