(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Fire Department is offering free car seat inspections to ensure citizens have their car seats properly installed to help reduce injuries to children if a car accident occurs.
READ MORE: Dems Edge Toward Pared-Down Spending Plan To Boost Support
At the car seat inspection, the Farmington Hills Fire Department will have nationally certified child safety seat technicians will check the child restraint for proper installation and possible recalls. They will also teach caregivers how to use and install the child restraint themselves.
On Sunday, Oct. 10, the inspections will occur from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., by appointment only, at Fire Station #4, located at 28711 Drake Road.READ MORE: Man Gets 5 Years' Probation In Threats To Whitmer, Nessel
They are free, open to the public (participants do not need to be Farmington Hills residents), and they will take about 30 to 45 minutes to complete.
Individuals can register for an appointment by contacting Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.
If someone is unable to attend on Oct. 10, they can contact Fire Marshal Reggie Madeline of the Farmington Public Safety Department at 248-474-5500 or contact the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Novi Rehabilitation Center at 248-305-7530 to schedule an inspection.MORE NEWS: U Of M President Mark Schlissel Leaving In 2023 Before Contract Ends
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.