By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Workers went on strike, at multiple Kellogg’s plants across America, from Battle Creek Michigan, home of the food giant, to some of its largest plants across Nebraska and Pennsylvania.

More than a thousand workers walked off the job in the last 24 hours over a dispute on pay and benefits.

Union leaders say negotiations are ongoing, and that Kellogg has threatened to move jobs to Mexico.

Kellogg owns some of the biggest names in cereal and snack brands, including Frosted Flakes, Eggo, Pop-Tarts, and Pringles.

The company says it is prepared for any outcome once contracts expire.

