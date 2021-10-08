(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance to identify three suspects in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit.
On Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at approximately 3:06 p.m., in the 18300 block of Chicago, a 56-year-old male victim was speaking to another individual in the parking lot of the location.
A male suspect exited the rear passenger side of a vehicle, that appears to be a newer model of the Ford Escape, according to video footage.
After the suspect exited the vehicle he grabbed the victim's chain, a physical altercation occurred, and then the suspect fired a shot at the victim.
The suspect then returned to the vehicle and fled the location heading westbound toward Penrod.
Here are descriptions of what the suspects were last seen wearing in the video footage:
- Suspect 1: (Shooter) male, large build, shoulder-length dreads, last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes.
- Suspect 2: male, skinny build, last seen wearing a red “coke” hat, a black shirt with yellow and red flames with red writing on the back, a white undershirt, red pants, and yellow shoes.
- Suspect 3: Unknown, (driver)
If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-628-2900 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
